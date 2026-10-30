Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev secured a ​place at the ​season-ending ATP Finals ‌for the ​seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach ‌the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday. The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season finale last year after ‌qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined ‌Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field.

Jannik Sinner has also qualified but will not compete due ⁠to ​injury, leaving ⁠four places still available. Medvedev has enjoyed a resurgent season in ⁠which he has surpassed the 50-win mark for the ​first time since 2023 and claimed four titles.

Medvedev took ⁠control early against Mannarino with a break of serve and ⁠eased ​through the opening set. The former U.S. Open champion broke again at 3-3 in the second ⁠set and closed out the match with another break.

Medvedev ⁠will face ⁠either Tommy Paul or Alcaraz for a place in the final.