FATF removes Bulgaria, Congo, Ivory Coast and Monaco from 'grey list' but leaves Vietnam on

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 00:18 IST
FATF removes Bulgaria, Congo, Ivory Coast and Monaco from 'grey list' but leaves Vietnam on

The world's top financial crime watchdog gave four countries a clean bill of health on Friday, taking Bulgaria, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo and Monaco off its "grey list" — even ‌as it put Vietnam on notice for dragging its feet on reform. Landing on the grey list doesn't bring sanctions, but it does make life more costly: Banks and other financial institutions tend to scrutinise transactions more closely, which can dampen investment and capital flows.

As for Vietnam, the Financial Action Task Force ‌was blunt: "The FATF will consider next steps if Vietnam does not make tangible improvements to rectify its strategic deficiencies by the next Plenary ‌meeting." On the four countries it removed from the list, the agency cited their "positive progress in addressing strategic anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism and proliferation financing deficiencies identified during their mutual evaluations."

The DRC's Finance Minister Doudou Roussel Fwamba Likunde Li-Botayi welcomed the decision. "Removal from the list is expected to reduce the cost and friction of cross-border transactions for Congolese ⁠banks, businesses and ​citizens, support correspondent banking relationships," he said ⁠in a statement.

Monaco's minister of state Christophe Mirmand struck a similar note, calling it recognition of sustained effort: "This decision recognizes more than two years of concrete, rigorous and coordinated work ⁠by all of the State's authorities and departments." MYANMAR, IRAN AND NORTH KOREA REMAIN ON 'BLACK LIST'

The agency left Iran and Myanmar on its "black list" of countries or jurisdictions ​with serious strategic deficiencies to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and financing of proliferation. The agency also renewed its push for Myanmar to ⁠crack down on the widespread fraud and scam operations running out of the country.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that Japan had been lobbying the watchdog to remove Myanmar from the blacklist ⁠in hopes ​of smoothing the path for business there. Myanmar landed on the list in 2022 after the military coup sent the country spiralling into turmoil and civil war. North Korea, too, stayed on the black list. Analysts have blamed hackers there for the theft of $6.3 billion from Binance, the world's ⁠largest cryptocurrency exchange — a heist some believe could be the biggest in financial history.

For years, Pyongyang has leaned on state-linked cyber units for espionage ⁠and to rake in revenue through ⁠financial theft, according to US and South Korean authorities as well as cybersecurity experts — allegations North Korea routinely denies. Blacklisting is the harshest label FATF can hand out, and it has serious implications: frozen investments, soaring compliance costs, and ‌banks effectively cut off ‌from the global financial system.

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

Global Supply Chains Can Cushion Economic Shocks, but Foreign Demand Creates a Hidden Risk

Vaccines Save Lives, but Who Handles the Waste? Exposing the Hidden Risks of Immunisation

Turning Trash Into Fuel? Study Finds Much of Municipal Waste's Energy Escapes Solid and Liquid Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026