Russian bomb attack kills five in Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine
A Russian attack with glide bombs killed five medical personnel in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izium, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Friday.
Syniehubov, writing on Telegram, said those killed in the strike on Thursday worked at a local branch of the Kharkiv disease prevention centre. Fourteen people were injured. Izium was seized by Russian troops soon after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour, but was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in a counter-offensive later that year.