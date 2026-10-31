Russian bomb attack kills five in Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 01:37 IST
Russian bomb attack kills five in Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine

A ‌Russian attack with glide bombs killed five medical personnel in ‌the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izium, ‌regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Friday.

Syniehubov, writing on Telegram, ⁠said ​those ⁠killed in the strike on Thursday ⁠worked at a local branch ​of the Kharkiv disease prevention centre. ⁠Fourteen people were injured. Izium was ⁠seized ​by Russian troops soon after Moscow's February 2022 ⁠invasion of its smaller neighbour, ⁠but ⁠was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in a counter-offensive ‌later ‌that year.

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