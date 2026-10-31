Kyiv mayor says Russian strike hits infrastructure, power and water supply disr
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday that a Russian strike had hit infrastructure targets and a major power company reported electricity cuts in several city districts. Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the strikes had also caused disruptions to the Ukrainian capital's power supply. City utility crews were on their way to tackle the outages,he said.
DTEK, a major Ukrainian power company, said parts of four districts were subject to power cuts.