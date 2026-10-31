Kyiv mayor says Russian strike hits infrastructure, power and water supply disr

​Kyiv Mayor ​Vitali ‌Klitschko said ​on Friday that a ‌Russian strike had hit infrastructure targets and a major ‌power company reported electricity ‌cuts in several city districts. Klitschko, writing on Telegram, ⁠said ​the ⁠strikes had also caused disruptions to ⁠the Ukrainian capital's ​power supply. City utility crews ⁠were on their way ⁠to ​tackle the outages,he said.

DTEK, a major ⁠Ukrainian power company, said ⁠parts ⁠of four districts were subject to power ‌cuts.