Kyiv mayor says Russian strike hits infrastructure, power and water supply disr

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 02:34 IST
Kyiv mayor says Russian strike hits infrastructure, power and water supply disr

​Kyiv Mayor ​Vitali ‌Klitschko said ​on Friday that a ‌Russian strike had hit infrastructure targets and a major ‌power company reported electricity ‌cuts in several city districts. Klitschko, writing on Telegram, ⁠said ​the ⁠strikes had also caused disruptions to ⁠the Ukrainian capital's ​power supply. City utility crews ⁠were on their way ⁠to ​tackle the outages,he said.

DTEK, a major ⁠Ukrainian power company, said ⁠parts ⁠of four districts were subject to power ‌cuts.

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