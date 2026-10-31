Zelenskiy says he will head to Turkey for talks

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 01:44 IST
Zelenskiy says he will head to Turkey for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ​Friday he would be ​holding "important" talks in Turkey ‌as part ​of diplomatic efforts after more than 4-1/2 years of war with Russia. The Ukrainian president, ‌speaking in his nightly video address, indicated discussions were linked to the resumption next month of talks aimed at moving towards a resolution ‌of the conflict.

"Important negotiations will take place in Turkey. We are also ‌working to ensure that all available diplomatic opportunities are pursued," Zelenskiy said. "We expect that in November we will be able to move towards the formats ⁠that ​have been under ⁠discussion for such a long time."

President Tayyip Erdogan's communications director, Burhanettin Duran, also said ⁠on X that Zelenskiy would meet Erdogan on Saturday in Istanbul. Zelenskiy said ​this week that he hoped that a trilateral meeting between peace ⁠negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States would take place in Abu ⁠Dhabi ​between November 6 and November 10. He said Kyiv wanted Europe to be involved in the talks on how to ⁠end the war.

Turkey has repeatedly offered to help facilitate talks aimed at ⁠ending the ⁠war. Ukrainian and Russian officials have held several meetings in the country since Moscow's 2022 invasion of its ‌smaller ‌neighbour.

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