Lavrov: Russia's position on Ukraine is unchanged, Zelenskiy is unhelpful in moves to settlement
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Friday that Moscow's position on the conflict in Ukraine remained unchanged in that it could accept no military threat emanating from Kyiv. Lavrov, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Atlanta, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comments on maintaining long-range strikes on Russian targets were unhelpful in preparing for new talks on a settlement.
Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies, also said that fundamental issues in Russia's relations with the United States were unresolved as sanctions remain in force on Moscow and arms were still being provided for Ukraine. (Reporting by Reuters)