Lavrov: Russia's position on Ukraine is unchanged, Zelenskiy is unhelpful in moves to settlement

Russian ​Foreign Minister ​Sergei Lavrov was ‌quoted as ​saying on Friday that Moscow's ‌position on the conflict in Ukraine remained unchanged in that it could accept ‌no military threat emanating from ‌Kyiv. Lavrov, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in ⁠Atlanta, ​said ⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comments on maintaining ⁠long-range strikes on Russian targets were unhelpful ​in preparing for new talks ⁠on a settlement.

Lavrov, quoted by Russian news ⁠agencies, ​also said that fundamental issues in Russia's relations with ⁠the United States were unresolved as sanctions ⁠remain ⁠in force on Moscow and arms were still being ‌provided ‌for Ukraine. (Reporting ​by Reuters)