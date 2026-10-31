North Korea says sanctions don't work to deny its status as nuclear weapons state

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 03:12 IST
North Korea says sanctions don't work to deny its status as nuclear weapons state

North Korea ​denounced a joint statement ​by a group ‌of countries ​monitoring sanctions enforcement against Pyongyang as a "wanton violation of its sovereignty" ‌born out of hostility by the US and the West, KCNA state news agency reported on Saturday. A ‌statement issued this week by the group ‌that includes the US, Australia, the UK and South Korea called on UN member states to fully implement UN ⁠sanctions ​resolutions that ⁠ban the use of North Korean workers and military cooperation ⁠with Pyongyang.

"Sanctions and pressure may work on the ​weak but never on us," KCNA reported the country's ⁠unnamed foreign ministry spokesman as saying. "The stereotyped sanctions racket of ⁠the ​US and the West can neither influence the position of the DPRK as a ⁠nuclear weapons state," the spokesperson said.

UN Security Council resolutions adopted ⁠starting ⁠in 2006 are aimed at ending the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programmes.

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