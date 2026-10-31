Poland's Sikorski calls for rapid ceasefire in Black Sea to allow food shipments

Polish ​Foreign Minister Radoslaw ​Sikorski on ‌Friday called ​for a rapid ceasefire in the Black ‌Sea that would allow safe passage for grain shipments from both Ukraine and Russia. "I ‌spoke in favor of doing ‌something quickly because the people of the Global South need this grain," Sikorski told reporters ⁠during ​a two-day ⁠meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of ⁠20 major economies in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sikorski, ​asked about a proposed bilateral meeting ⁠of the leaders of the US, China ⁠and ​Russia, insisted that Ukraine must be included in any effort to ⁠end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its ⁠fifth ⁠year. Europe also had "cards" in the issue and should be ‌involved, ‌he added.