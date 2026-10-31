Poland's Sikorski calls for rapid ceasefire in Black Sea to allow food shipments
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Friday called for a rapid ceasefire in the Black Sea that would allow safe passage for grain shipments from both Ukraine and Russia. "I spoke in favor of doing something quickly because the people of the Global South need this grain," Sikorski told reporters during a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sikorski, asked about a proposed bilateral meeting of the leaders of the US, China and Russia, insisted that Ukraine must be included in any effort to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Europe also had "cards" in the issue and should be involved, he added.