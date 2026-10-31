Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Adidas looking for New York victory lap in marathon shoe wars

Adidas is hoping this weekend's New York City Marathon will be its chance to run a victory lap, after runners wearing its shoes clocked up eight wins at prized World Marathon Majors this year, boosting sales and outpacing longstanding rival Nike. Revenue in its Running sector was up 19% in the company's record-breaking third-quarter earnings, it reported on Thursday.

New York state police to take over sexual ​assault complaints at Cornell University

New York state police will take over future sexual assault investigations at Cornell University, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday, in the latest fallout over the university's handling of an alleged gang-rape on campus. The announcement follows widespread criticism of the university's conduct in the case and questions about why no criminal charges were filed ​after a woman identified only as Jane Doe said she was raped by members of a Cornell fraternity.

Seven governor races to watch as voters weigh Trump, economy

Three dozen governors' races will be decided in the ‌November 3 elections, with President Donald Trump's ​unpopularity and the cost of living at the top of voters' minds, alongside local concerns ranging from water rights and data centers to cancer rates. Some races have turned ugly, including an Ohio contest between Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton that features the Democrat's estranged mother in an attack ad. Others could be history-making, such as Georgia Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms' bid to become the country's first Black woman elected governor.

Trump administration accelerates criminal probe into Alaska Senate race

President Donald Trump's administration stepped up criminal and civil investigations into allegations that Democrats conspired to recruit a spoiler candidate in a critical Senate race in Alaska, US officials said on Friday, injecting fresh uncertainty into Tuesday's congressional midterm election. The Justice Department's top prosecutor in Alaska, US Attorney Michael Heyman, said at a press conference that a Wednesday New York Times article about the effort had driven a "surge" of FBI resources, adding that he had assigned several prosecutors to the case and that investigative steps were taking place "intensely and swiftly."

White House hearing on Fed's Cook delayed to December, Hassett says

The White House has delayed until December a planned hearing into allegations ‌of mortgage fraud by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, President Donald Trump's top economic advisor said, though lawyers for Cook on Friday declined to confirm that any date had been agreed. "The president has asked a small set of his people to run a completely fair process that puts all the information on the table, and then the president will decide next steps," Kevin Hassett told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. "We in the White House, the White House counsel, has worked very closely with Governor Cook's people. I think that they've agreed to a date in December to meet together and talk these things through."

Justice Department files request for preliminary injunction in Alaska election case

The US Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction that would block Alaska from certifying its Senate election result if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses and votes cast for another candidate named Dan J. Sullivan could theoretically change the outcome.

Fed officials make case for rate hikes amid ongoing inflation concerns

A trio of Federal Reserve officials made the case on Friday for more interest rate increases to combat high levels of inflation, in the first round of commentary made by central bankers after this week’s monetary policy meeting that saw short-term borrowing costs left steady. Calling the current level of price pressures and the time inflation has been above the 2% “unacceptable,” Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the central bank has more work to do.

Explainer-Is it legal to recruit spoiler candidates in US elections?

The Justice Department is investigating allegations that Democrats recruited potential spoiler candidates to run in Alaska's ‌US Senate race, and has asked a US judge to prevent certification of the vote if incumbent Republican Senator Daniel S. Sullivan loses narrowly. The race, in which Democratic former US Representative Mary Peltola is challenging Sullivan, could prove critical for determining the balance of power in the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans are battling to maintain majorities in both chambers.

US judge orders ethics investigation into DOJ lawyers in golf course dispute

US District Judge Ana Reyes on Friday ordered an investigation into whether Department of Justice attorneys violated ethics rules in their defense of a lawsuit filed over President Donald Trump's planned renovation of a Washington-area golf course. Reyes expressed concerns during a hearing in Washington federal court ‌that the attorneys had misrepresented the government's intention to continue with the renovation of the East Potomac Golf Links after she temporarily blocked the project.

US judge blocks Trump limits to Medicaid work requirement exceptions

A federal judge on Thursday blocked US President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing a rule that would narrow exceptions to new work requirements for Medicaid recipients with serious medical conditions. US District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston sided with 25 states and the District of Columbia, which argued that the rule would force medically frail people to clear unnecessary hurdles to maintain government-funded health insurance coverage.

Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

President Donald Trump's administration filed a revised lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block Alaska's election results if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan narrowly loses and, according to a person familiar with the matter, issued more than 40 subpoenas and document requests in its probe. The revised complaint by the US Justice Department cited a New York Times report that Democratic operatives recruited another candidate named Sullivan who could siphon votes from the incumbent. The Justice Department said the effort was intended to mislead voters and help elect Democratic candidate Mary Peltola.

Trump, Obama serve up a food fight in final days of midterm campaign

Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump are having a food fight in the closing days of the midterm election campaign, trading barbs over the Cheesecake Factory as voters prepare to decide control of Congress. Obama struck a nerve with Trump by mocking his gold-heavy White House renovations, saying during an October 24 campaign stop in Ohio that the president had the place “looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory." Trump clapped back at Obama this week with lengthy defenses of both his renovations and the restaurant chain.

Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to cast ballot in US election

Pope Leo XIV cast a ballot by mail in the US midterm elections, the Vatican press office said on Friday, ⁠a historic first for the American-born pontiff. "In keeping ​with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago," the Vatican said. "The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes."

Tennessee ⁠execution survivor says she is isolated, in constant pain

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike, in her first statement after she survived a botched execution a month ago, said she was in constant physical and mental pain and largely isolated from other people in a prison hospital ward. Pike is being held in the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, the Tennessee prison where she has been housed for over 30 years after her conviction for a 1995 murder.

Trump DOJ issues subpoenas in California noncitizen voting probe, escalating pressure campaign

President Donald Trump's administration has demanded records from California as part of a criminal investigation into alleged voting by noncitizens – escalating its battle with the largest US state ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office received federal grand jury subpoenas last week seeking information about the agency's methods for detecting "unlawful voting by aliens" and preventing such ballots from being counted, according to copies of the subpoenas seen by ⁠Reuters on Thursday.

Grand jury issues indictment in ICE-related crash, Texas officials say

A Texas grand jury has indicted a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer after he struck a man with his vehicle earlier this month, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office and media reports. ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales was charged with aggravated assault for hitting Miguel Parra Hernandez with his vehicle, according to an indictment cited by multiple US news outlets.

Court rejects Trump admin bid to block California vote count, cites disenfranchisement risk

A US appeals court said on Friday that blocking California from counting midterm election mail ballots received from more than 20,000 registered voters the Trump administration alleges may not be citizens would risk disenfranchising eligible voters. The ruling could set up a showdown at the US Supreme Court days before the November 3 midterms, with President Donald Trump's Republicans battling to retain their ​majorities in both chambers of Congress.

As US airlines deploy AI pricing tools, startups help travelers cash in on fare drops

US airlines are turning to artificial intelligence to help maximize revenue from airfares. Now startups are putting AI to work on the other side of the transaction, helping passengers automatically claw back savings when ticket prices fall. Companies including JetBack, Junova and Refare monitor fares after customers have booked and seek refunds or flight credits when prices drop. Their pitch is simple: airlines have spent decades building sophisticated pricing systems, while travelers have largely been left to check the prices themselves.

US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

The US State Department said on Friday ⁠it had approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for an estimated $2.1 billion, in what would be one of the most significant steps to supply defensive weapons to Kyiv since the start of the second Trump administration. Ukraine will pay for the interceptor missiles with contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway routed through a program called US JUMPSTART, along with national funds financed by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan, the State Department said in a statement.

Air Force One flyover for White House Halloween event causes flight delays

A White House flyover by the US presidential airplane as part of a children's Halloween party on Thursday evening delayed dozens of flights and raised concerns among some in the nation's capital. The flyover forced a temporary halt to traffic at one of the capital's main airports and drew concerns from city lawmakers that residents, officials and the airport received only 15 minutes' notice.

US court reinstates 'Sunday Ticket' class action verdict against NFL

A US federal appeals court on ⁠Friday reinstated ​a jury's verdict against the National Football League in an antitrust lawsuit claiming it overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket game telecasts for more than a decade, but said the league can have a new trial on damages. The ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court judge in California who had thrown out a $4.7 billion verdict against the NFL after the trial in 2024.

US health department to remove broad black box warning from three estrogen patch products

The US health department on Friday approved the removal of the strictest "black box" warnings from the labels of three estradiol transdermal patches, the hormone therapies used to treat menopause symptoms. Women in the United States have been struggling to find hormone replacement treatments such as estrogen patches to ease symptoms, including mood swings, hot flashes and sleep disturbances, amid surging demand.

US court lifts ruling requiring Idaho to allow some abortions to protect women's health

A US appeals court on Friday paused a judge's ruling that said Idaho's near-total ban on abortion is unconstitutional because it does not provide exceptions for when pregnancies pose risks to women's health. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 decision that a doctor who sued over Idaho's abortion ban is unlikely to prevail on claims that the US Constitution protects the right to a health-saving abortion.

On again: Trump restores weekend campaign rallies in Iowa, Kansas

US President Donald Trump has restored canceled campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas days before November 3 midterm elections, a White House official ⁠said on Friday. "Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Exclusive-Trump appointee Bill Pulte’s housing agency obstructed watchdog, report says

A top US housing regulator led by Trump appointee Bill Pulte refused to provide records to its internal watchdog, obstructing congressionally mandated reviews of its oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other housing lenders, according to a report reviewed by Reuters on Friday. The assertions escalate the Federal Housing Finance Agency's confrontation with the watchdog, and come amid broader efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to weaken government inspectors general whose mission is to root ⁠out waste, fraud, and mismanagement across federal agencies and departments.

McDonald's must face lawsuit over McRib, US judge rules

A federal judge on Friday rejected McDonald's request to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of defrauding consumers about ⁠the content of its McRib sandwich. The plaintiffs accused McDonald's of intentionally shaping McRib patties with ridges to resemble pork ribs and make diners believe the sandwich contains rib meat, an expensive cut known for its higher fat content and rich flavor.

US to return to standard time Sunday as lawmakers rebuff Trump push

President Donald Trump's months-long push to prod lawmakers to end the twice yearly practice of changing the clocks -- including posting the phone number of a US senator this month -- has run out of time this year. The United States will return to standard time on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET and it will continue until March 14, despite Trump's repeated efforts to convince the Senate to follow the US House and make daylight saving time permanent year round.

Democrats have long known heartbreak in Texas. Could this finally be their year?

Texas has been the Democratic Party’s great, unrealized hope for three decades: a vast and fast-changing state that often seems within reach, only to slip away. On the eve of a midterm election that could decide control of the US Senate, Democrats are dreaming again about breaking the Republican stranglehold ‌on the Lone Star State, even as they brace for heartbreak.

US measles cases rise to 4,852, CDC says

The US CDC on Friday ‌reported 4,852 measles cases in the country as of October 29, up 264 cases from the previous update.

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Senior US general fired, accused of leaking classified information

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired US Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, a senior military planner on the Pentagon's Joint Staff, over accusations he leaked classified information to the public, officials said on Thursday. Sylvia's firing is ​one of the highest-profile consequences to date from Hegseth's sweeping hunt for officials suspected of leaking information to the news media as the unpopular Iran war enters its ninth month.