Fallon Sherrock beat Luke Littler to claim a £501,000 ($671,089) ​prize in a live Netflix darts ​special on Friday, producing a ‌dramatic ​upset in front of a global audience at Manchester Central. Sherrock finished from 43 on double top to win a ‌single leg of 501 against Littler, ending the event after 14 previous challengers had failed to beat the two-time world champion.

The 32-year-old from Milton Keynes won the bull-off to earn ‌the throw and produced a 15-dart leg under intense pressure, with the format designed ‌to conclude as soon as a challenger defeated Littler. Her winning dart sparked celebrations inside the arena as Sherrock, one of the most recognisable players in women's darts, secured the biggest prize of her career.

"Honestly ⁠I can't ​put it into words ⁠how I feel, especially with Rory being here," Sherrock said during an on-stage interview with presenter Gary ⁠Lineker, referring to her son. "It's the first time he's been to anything. It was lovely. Sorry, ​I'm just so lost for words right now. It was a great moment ⁠and I'll memorise this forever."

Sherrock, a qualified hairdresser, has become a trailblazing figure in the sport since making ⁠history ​at the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship in December 2019. Known as the "Queen of the Palace", she became the first woman to win a match at the tournament ⁠when she beat Ted Evetts, before following it with another victory over Mensur Suljovic.

"World class," ⁠Littler said. "I've enjoyed ⁠every bit of it — the ad, the photo shoots, just everything leading up to this. It's been good. Maybe Netflix, we can ‌do it ‌again next year." ($1 = 0.7465 pounds)