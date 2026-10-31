Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Haas boss Komatsu lashes out at 'nonsense' Bearman salary rumours

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu vehemently dismissed reports that excessive ​salary demands from Oliver Bearman's camp were holding up the British driver's contract extension, accusing those spreading the claims ​of inventing stories to generate clicks. Bearman's future with US-owned Haas has been in the ‌spotlight ​after the Formula One team confirmed Brazilian Rafael Camara would replace Esteban Ocon for 2027 but stopped short of announcing a new deal for the 21-year-old, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Tennis-Zverev finally takes his place at the summit

Alexander Zverev, who spent years waiting for his moment to reach the summit of his ‌sport only for a new golden generation to surge past him, has claimed the honour that long eluded him by climbing to the top of the world rankings. Zverev had long been one of the brightest talents to emerge in the 2010s, but his path, like that of his peers, was largely blocked by the enduring dominance of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Motor racing-Norris says he never blames equipment if a teammate beats him

Formula One champion Lando Norris has a simple view ‌of racing: If a teammate beats him then it means he needs to do a better job. The McLaren driver says also that he always blames himself first, never his equipment.

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc fastest in both Mexico practice sessions

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ‌was fastest in both practice sessions on Friday for a Mexico City Grand Prix set to crown 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as Formula One's youngest champion. Antonelli missed Thursday's media day to recover from a viral illness but the Italian was second on the timesheets in the first session and then fourth in the later one at the capital's high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

About-face as Heat unveil new, improved Dwyane Wade statue

Seven years after he last played in an NBA game, Dwyane Wade has that old look back again. The Miami Heat revealed enhancements to its Wade statue outside of its home ⁠arena that had been ​widely ridiculed since it was unveiled in October 2024 for looking ⁠nothing like the 13-time All-Star.

Tennis-Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo quarter-finals with neck injury

World number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals on Friday due to a neck injury, sending Canada's Leylah Fernandez through to the last four via walkover. "Unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing inflammation and pain in my neck, which ⁠has been affecting my ability to play at my best," the Kazakh said in a statement on the WTA website.

US court reinstates 'Sunday Ticket' class action verdict against NFL

A US federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a jury's verdict against the National Football League in an ​antitrust lawsuit claiming it overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket game telecasts for more than a decade, but said the league can have a new trial on damages. The ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of ⁠Appeals overturned a lower court judge in California who had thrown out a $4.7 billion verdict against the NFL after the trial in 2024.

WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider stages Tokyo comeback

No. 3 seed Diana Shnaider of Russia rallied to reach the semifinals in Tokyo with a 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 comeback win Friday against ⁠No. ​8 Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Toray Pan Pacific Open. The pair combined for 88 winners and saved a combined 16 of 19 break points in a thrilling quarterfinal clash. Shnaider seized the lead by breaking Eala's serve in the third game of the deciding set and finished the match in 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Trail Blazers PG Ja Morant (hamstring) out four-plus weeks

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ja Morant sustained a Grade 2 left hamstring strain during Thursday's loss ⁠to the Memphis Grizzlies and will miss at least four weeks. The Trail Blazers said Friday that Morant will be re-evaluated after four weeks. The damage was detected through an MRI exam.

Game 7 trending as most expensive WNBA Finals ⁠ticket ever

The first Game 7 in WNBA Finals history is ⁠on pace to set a record for ticket prices in the league's championship series. The Golden State Valkyries host the Atlanta Dream in the deciding game Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 ‌to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on ‌Friday. The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander ​Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field.