Motor racing-Norris fastest in Mexico City practice ahead of Antonelli

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 00:15 IST
Motor racing-Norris fastest in Mexico City practice ahead of Antonelli

Reigning champion Lando Norris ​was fastest on Saturday ​in final practice for ‌a Mexico ​City Grand Prix set to crown 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as Formula One's youngest ‌title winner. The McLaren driver put in a flying late lap of one minute 17.600 seconds at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to top the timesheets ‌by the slimmest of margins, 0.001 faster than Antonelli who is ‌poised to become Italy's first F1 world champion since 1953.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, fastest in both Friday sessions, was third quickest and 0.117 off the pace, with McLaren's ⁠Oscar Piastri ​fourth. Red Bull's ⁠four-times champion Max Verstappen, who has a one place grid drop for Sunday's race, ⁠was fifth fastest ahead of Ferrari's seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell, Antonelli's teammate ​and closest rival, was seventh. Russell is 123 points behind Antonelli and ⁠has to win on Sunday to prevent the Italian taking the title in Mexico. ⁠Antonelli ​will be champion if he finishes ninth or higher.

Japan's Ryo Hirakawa, replacing Frenchman Esteban Ocon at Haas and set for his ⁠F1 debut at the age of 32, was 19th fastest. Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto ⁠and Cadillac's home ⁠hero Sergio Perez failed to set any timed laps, with both having changes of their cars' power ‌units ahead ‌of qualifying.

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