Motor racing-Hamilton puts Ferrari on pole in Mexico City, Antonelli to start fourth 

​Lewis Hamilton put Ferrari on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli set to line up fourth on the grid for a ground-breaking race likely to make him Formula One's youngest champion at 20 ‌years old. Antonelli needs only a ninth-place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday to become Italy's first champion since 1953. He was fifth fastest in qualifying but will move up a place due to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, in fourth, taking a grid drop.

The pole was a record-extending 105th of Hamilton's career and the Briton's first for Ferrari. "Thank ‌you so much, it has been such a long time coming," Hamilton said over the team radio. "Mega job, guys - I am so grateful for the hard work ‌you guys put in."

OLDEST POLE SITTER SINCE 1982 The last time he took pole in a regular grand prix, not including sprint races, was in Hungary in July 2023 -- a wait of 1,197 days.

It also made the seven-times world champion, 41, the oldest pole sitter since American Mario Andretti, at 42, in Italy in 1982. Mercedes' George Russell, Antonelli's closest rival but 123 points behind his teammate with only 100 to be ⁠won after ​this weekend, was second fastest and Ferrari's Charles ⁠Leclerc third.

Both Hamilton and Russell have to win if either of the remaining contenders is to keep Antonelli waiting another week for the title. "I am happy. It has been a tricky few races for ⁠me and I'm still struggling to get on top of this car, to be honest," said Russell.

McLaren's Lando Norris, the reigning champion and last year's winner in Mexico, qualified sixth with Red ​Bull's Isack Hadjar seventh. Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was eighth fastest but also has a one-place grid drop for the clash with Verstappen in Friday practice.

That will ⁠mean he starts ninth with teammate Arvid Lindblad eighth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing the top 10 on the grid. PIASTRI FAILS TO MAKE TOP 10

Antonelli was only seventh in the second phase, with Norris fastest and ⁠teammate ​Oscar Piastri knocked out in 13th place in a blow for McLaren's hopes of edging back in front of Red Bull in the battle for third overall. The Australian complained of lack of rear grip after being told he was out of the top 10.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso halted the first session when the team told ⁠him to stop in the stadium section with a suspected water pressure issue in the power unit. The Spaniard was then noted for a general safety incident after he ⁠failed to reattach the steering wheel after ⁠getting out of the car.

Hamilton was fastest in that first session, with Antonelli only ninth. Japanese Ryo Hirakawa, making his F1 race debut this weekend at the age of 32 and in place of Esteban Ocon, qualified 19th for Haas.

Mexican Sergio Perez, preparing for ‌his 300th grand prix in ‌front of his home crowd, and Cadillac teammate Valtteri Bottas filled the back row. (Reporting ​by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)