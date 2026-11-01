Boxing-Canelo defeats Mbilli by unanimous decision to reclaim super middleweight title

Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reclaimed the WBC super-middleweight ​world title after defeating previously unbeaten ​Christian Mbilli by unanimous decision ‌at the ​Kingdom Arena on Saturday. The bout went ahead in Riyadh after a fight week in which the Saudi-led coalition said it ‌intercepted Iran-aligned Houthi missiles and drones aimed at the capital, and after security concerns led to the cancellation or postponement of several Saudi events, including the Six Kings Slamtennis exhibition.

The 36-year-old Alvarez, ‌returning to the ring for the first time in more than a year, relied ‌on his trademark counter-punching and precise body shots to overcome the aggressive French champion and re-establish himself among boxing's elite. The judges scored it 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110.

Mbilli, who entered the contest with a record of 29 ⁠wins ​and one draw, looked ⁠to unsettle the Mexican with his relentless pressure and higher punch volume, but Alvarez landed the cleaner blows, ⁠including a sharp uppercut that staggered his opponent in the seventh round. The victory marked a significant comeback ​for Alvarez, who suffered only the third defeat of his professional career when American ⁠Terence Crawford outpointed him by unanimous decision in September 2025.

That loss cost Alvarez his undisputed super-middleweight crown, ending ⁠his ​reign as holder of the division's four major titles. Mbilli, 31, had been elevated to full WBC champion after Crawford's departure from the division, having previously held the interim ⁠title.

The Cameroon-born boxer had fought to a split draw against Lester Martinez on the undercard of ⁠the Alvarez-Crawford showdown, ⁠ending a run of 29 consecutive professional victories. Saturday's result improved Alvarez's record to 64 wins, three defeats and two draws and handed Mbilli ‌the first ‌loss of his professional career.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; ​Editing by Ken Ferris)