Tennis-Britain's Dart claims first WTA singles title in Guangzhou
Harriet Dart clinched the first WTA tour singles title of her career after battling back to beat Austrian Lilli Tagger 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the Guangzhou Open final on Sunday.
Harriet Dart clinched the first WTA tour singles title of her career after battling back to beat Austrian Lilli Tagger 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the Guangzhou Open final on Sunday.
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