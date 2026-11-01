German, Slovak die in suspected electrocution at hotel pool in India

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 18:55 IST
German, Slovak die in suspected electrocution at hotel pool in India

A German flight ​crew member and a Slovak ​business manager died ‌as a ​result of an accident in a luxury hotel swimming pool in Bengaluru, which Indian ‌media reported on Saturday was suspected to have been caused by an electric current in the pool. The Conrad Bengaluru Hotel said it was "deeply ‌saddened" by the deaths of two of its guests following ‌a "tragic incident", without giving further details. The cause was not yet known and the hotel was offering full support to investigators, it said in a statement.

Indian ⁠media, citing ​police, reported ⁠that the suspected cause was electrocution, and that investigators were trying to determine how ⁠an electric current had reached the water. Police could not immediately be ​reached for comment. The victims were brought to Manipal Hospital ⁠Old Airport Road, which said one was dead on arrival and the other ⁠arrived in ​a state of cardiac arrest and could not be revived, after what it called a "water-related incident" at the hotel.

A ⁠member of the hotel staff who had tried to rescue the victims ⁠and an ⁠American guest who "managed to swim to safety" were also treated and were in stable condition, the hospital said.

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