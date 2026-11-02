Goldman Sachs sees BoE raising rate in February 2027

Goldman Sachs said it now ​expects the Bank of England to ​raise interest rates by ‌25 basis ​points in February, in addition to its forecast for a quarter-point hike next week, citing ‌higher energy prices and stronger economic data. The Bank of England, which meets on November 5, is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, ‌with money markets pricing in an approximately 92% probability of such a ‌move, according to LSEG data.

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