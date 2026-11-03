NFL-Lions report positive progress for linebacker Campbell after injury

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 02:45 IST
NFL-Lions report positive progress for linebacker Campbell after injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack ​Campbell continues to rest ​and recover at a ‌local ​hospital, the NFL team said on Monday, a day after he was carried ‌off the field with a frightening injury during a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell lay motionless on the ground after ‌levelling a hit on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson ‌early in the fourth quarter at Ford Field and was taken to hospital after medical staff removed him from the field.

"Preliminary indications are ⁠positive ​and out ⁠of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further ⁠information at this time," the team said in a statement. The ​Pro Bowl linebacker, a captain for the team this season, ⁠was drafted by the Lions in the first round three years ⁠ago ​and coach Dan Campbell described him as the consummate teammate.

"You get voted captain, that says a ton," said ⁠coach Campbell. "He earned every bit of that. He's trustworthy, he's ⁠dependable, he'd ⁠give you the shirt off his back. He's just all heart, man, all effort."

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