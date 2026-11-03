US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down; Apple dips ahead of quarterly report

The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday as oil prices tumbled on optimism about a potential US-Iran peace agreement, while Apple shares dipped ahead of the iPhone maker's quarterly report and investors awaited Tuesday's US midterm elections. Longer-dated US Treasury yields ‌moved lower and Brent crude prices fell as Iran indicated it was open to peace talks after eight months of war in the Middle East that have kept energy prices elevated and stoked inflation.

Apple declined ahead of its quarterly report after the bell, with investors focused on rising costs for memory chips. Amazon and Tesla climbed.

Earlier gains in Wall Street's first ‌day of November trading followed a bruising October. The Nasdaq fell 5.3% for the month following a selloff on Friday related to worries that massive spending on AI ‌infrastructure is outpacing near-term cash generation. Monday's early gains reflected a "buy the dip" reaction, said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He warned that investors remain concerned about the pace of AI spending.

"Companies have to realize there's a limit to how much they spend and what it means in terms of enhanced shareholder value. At some point, there is no additional value-add, just expense," Dollarhide said. According to ⁠preliminary data, the ​S&P 500 lost 37.80 points, or 0.50%, to ⁠end at 7,542.27 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 272.68 points, or 1.07%, to 25,164.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.88 points, or 0.43%, to 51,992.19.

Oracle dropped after regulatory filings showed the cloud infrastructure ⁠provider plans to raise $20 billion through a debt and share sale, highlighting investor concerns that debt-funded spending could become harder to justify as borrowing costs rise. Sentiment toward AI-related companies remained shaky after an amended ​IPO filing showed Anthropic's net loss narrowed sharply in the third quarter, while revenue jumped ahead of a potential listing.

Marvell Technology tumbled after the chipmaker said it ⁠was buying optical components maker Lumentum in a $115 billion all-stock deal, including debt. Lumentum also dropped. Intel fell, adding to a 29% drop on Friday after it forecast quarterly revenue below market estimates and said it did ⁠not ​expect positive cash flow this year.

Palantir dipped ahead of its quarterly report after the bell. Chipmaker AMD fell ahead of its quarterly report on Tuesday.

S&P 500 third-quarter earnings are on track to climb over 30% year-over-year, with AI heavyweights accounting for much of that jump, according to LSEG data. Following Wall Street's recent decline, the S&P 500 is valued ⁠at about 19 times expected earnings, its lowest valuation since 2023.

Investors were also focused on US midterm elections on Tuesday, which will determine whether Democrats can wrest control ⁠of Congress away from President Donald Trump's Republican ⁠Party. Polls suggest Democrats are likely to win the House of Representatives. The outcome in the Senate is less clear. Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress during the first two years of Trump's latest term.

Meanwhile, data showed that US manufacturing activity picked up in October ‌amid solid domestic demand.