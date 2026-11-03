Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ice hockey-Finnish hockey body leads push ​to keep Russia out of World Championships

The Finnish Ice Hockey ​Association has said it will use all means possible ‌to ​keep Russia out of the World Championships following a ruling by sport's highest court ordering the country's reinstatement. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last week to allow Russia to compete ‌in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning the governing body's decision to exclude Russian teams from its competitions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Oklahoma fires OC Ben Arbuckle, Jason Witten takes over

Oklahoma fired second-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Monday. Jason Witten, the former star tight end for the ‌Dallas Cowboys, will take over as interim offensive coordinator and play caller, coach Brent Venables confirmed. Witten, 44, joined the Oklahoma staff ‌as tight ends coach prior to the start of the season following a stint as head coach of Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

Tennis-Feeling better, playing better: Djokovic sees light at end of the tunnel

Novak Djokovic said he is close to solving the health issues that have plagued his season as the Serb looks to ⁠end the ​year with a flourish at the ⁠Paris Masters to secure a place at the season-ending ATP Finals. Djokovic has been waiting for a record 25th major title since winning his last Grand Slam crown at the ⁠2023 US Open.

Soccer-FIFA to grant access to documents from scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

Soccer's world governing body will grant its council members access to key documents ​concerning the defunct FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. FIFA scrapped the $20 ⁠billion World Cup sell-off plan earlier this summer only days after making it public, amid a backlash that imperiled President Gianni Infantino's leadership.

NFL-Lions report positive progress for linebacker Campbell after ⁠injury

Detroit ​Lions linebacker Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital, the NFL team said on Monday, a day after he was carried off the field with a frightening injury during a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell lay motionless on the ground after ⁠levelling a hit on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the fourth quarter at Ford Field and was taken to hospital after ⁠medical staff removed him from the field.

Roundup: ⁠Braves pick up club options on Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies

Major League Baseball free agency is now underway, although likely labor strife ahead will create a complicated offseason. The current MLB collective bargaining agreement ‌is set to expire on ‌Dec. 1, creating a potential lockout that has been predicted to extend ​beyond Opening Day next year.