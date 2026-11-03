Nuclear Power Growth Demands Investment and Innovation in Fuel Supply Chain

Growing interest in nuclear power is putting fresh pressure on fuel suppliers, with the IAEA calling for international cooperation, investment and innovation to support expansion. Countries seeking greater energy security and lower emissions need dependable fuel supplies to match their reactor plans. Decisions about mines, processing facilities and specialist skills will shape how quickly those ambitions become reality.

The message came from the first International Conference on Fuel Supply Chain for Sustainable Nuclear Power Development, held at IAEA headquarters in Vienna from 13 to 15 October. Its 237 participants represented 56 Member States and three international organisations, bringing together expertise across the fuel cycle. Discussions covered uranium supplies, advanced fuels, recycling, workforce development and supply chain resilience.

The IAEA has raised its projections for new nuclear capacity for a sixth consecutive year, reflecting interest from newcomers and established operators. Uranium resources are sufficient to support expansion, but delivering usable fuel will require substantial investment in the front-end supply chain. Conference chair Tim Gitzel, Cameco's CEO, urged cooperation to ensure fuel supplies do not become a barrier to new nuclear projects.

Uranium Demand Puts Investment on the Agenda

Global uranium demand could double by 2040, and annual reactor requirements could reach 90,000 to 142,000 tonnes by mid-century. Existing mines, low-cost resources and secondary supplies may meet only about half of projected demand, creating a need for additional production. Developing new mines takes considerable time, making sustained investment in exploration and production essential for meeting future requirements.

Participants called for stronger regional cooperation and knowledge sharing to help countries build capacity and strengthen supply security. Closer coordination among industry, governments and the IAEA would support these efforts and encourage innovation in exploration and extraction. Potential uranium sources include phosphates and other unconventional resources that could broaden supply options for the nuclear industry.

Advanced Fuels and Recycling Need Coordinated Planning

Advanced fuels offer improved performance, higher burnup, meaning more energy extracted from the fuel, and more sustainable fuel cycles, but commercial deployment depends on qualification, licensing and manufacturing readiness. Complete fuel systems need testing under reactor-specific conditions, supported by experimental data, irradiation tests and advanced modelling. Early investment, long-term supply commitments, government support for technologies entering use for the first time and international cooperation could help deliver sufficient fuel on schedule at competitive prices.

Olena Mykolaichuk, director of the IAEA's Division of Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Waste Technology, highlighted investment, construction and licensing needs for conversion, enrichment and advanced fuel fabrication. Expanding small modular reactor deployment could increase these demands, making harmonised designs and fabrication processes important for bringing these fuels into use. Fuel development must be coordinated with manufacturing capacity and secure supply chains to ensure qualified products reach operators.

Recovering usable fissile material from spent fuel has been practised for decades, offering opportunities to improve uranium use and supply resilience. Recycling should be planned alongside new reactors, with coordination covering fabrication, transport, safeguards, regulation, infrastructure, waste management and workforce development. Technologies that recycle material repeatedly could help fuel future reactors, supported by international cooperation to make these innovations more widely usable.

New Talent Brings Fresh Ideas to Fuel Supply

The Uranium Mine Challenge invited university students to design, build and demonstrate sustainable mining concepts through Minecraft Education. Winners Adam Keane Menezes and Aryan Ferdiansyah of the University of New South Wales, Aiyana Menezes of the University of Tasmania and Indira Kahate Desouza of Marquette University proposed an in-situ recovery mine. Their design included innovative rock fracturing methods and a monitoring station integrating AI predictive systems and bioreactors.

The Innovations in Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain Challenge invited professionals under 35 to submit essays on uranium exploration, recycling and related issues. Winner Sofya Kuriy of Kazakhstan's NAC Kazatomprom JSC proposed a global uranium data platform and an investment transparency index. Her recommendations included a regular forum connecting producers and consumers to help reduce risks across the fuel supply chain.

The ninth Lise Meitner Programme visit, jointly hosted by Orano and the IAEA, concluded during the conference week. Its 12 professionals from 11 countries attended the event and learned about IAEA support for nuclear fuel cycle activities. Professional development sessions covered leadership, management and public communication, connecting technical learning with skills needed to guide the sector's future.