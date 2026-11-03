UNESCO and Google Train Brazilian Creators to Build Trustworthy AI Content Online

Twenty-two digital content creators from across Brazil gathered in São Paulo on 1 October 2026 to test a new UNESCO and Google initiative designed to encourage more responsible use of artificial intelligence in online content. Together, the participating creators reach about 93 million followers across major social media platforms, giving the workshop the potential to influence how AI-supported content is produced and shared with millions of people. The event marked the first pilot workshop for the Super Creators Toolkit, a practical guide developed around media and information literacy principles.

UNESCO created the toolkit in partnership with Google as digital creators increasingly rely on artificial intelligence for research, writing, editing and multimedia production across fast-moving online platforms. Google and YouTube supported the São Paulo workshop, organized in partnership with Redes Cordiais, giving creators an opportunity to test the draft material and share feedback before its planned launch later in 2026. The project focuses on helping creators understand AI tools more clearly, verify information before publishing and communicate transparently with audiences when technology becomes part of the creative process.

Media and information literacy, often referred to as MIL, gives people practical skills for finding, evaluating, creating and sharing information in an informed and responsible way. These abilities have become particularly important for content creators because generative AI can produce convincing text, photographs, audio recordings and videos within seconds, making unreliable material harder for audiences to recognize. UNESCO sees creators as an important part of the information ecosystem because their choices can influence how millions of followers understand news, public issues and digital information.

Creators Explore AI Benefits and Risks Across Their Workflows

Participants described using artificial intelligence across many stages of content production, including brainstorming ideas, conducting research, writing scripts, translating material, editing content and generating images, audio and video. Their experience with the technology varied considerably, ranging from creators who had never used AI tools to others who had already integrated them systematically into their daily production routines. The discussions showed that creators value AI for speeding up certain tasks and opening new creative possibilities, but they also recognize that greater efficiency does not automatically make information reliable.

Creators raised concerns about incorrect AI-generated information, unclear sourcing and biases that may be built into the systems producing automated responses or media. These problems become more serious when generated material looks convincing enough to be mistaken for authentic reporting, photography, recordings or expert information without proper checking. Creators therefore need stronger skills for examining claims, identifying original sources, understanding possible bias and telling audiences when artificial intelligence has played a meaningful role in producing content.

Brazilian creator Felipe Castanhari described AI as a tool that can support the editors and illustrators working with him by making parts of their jobs more efficient rather than replacing their contribution. His perspective reflected a broader discussion about keeping human judgement at the center of creative work even as automated tools become more capable and accessible. The workshop encouraged creators to think about technology as part of a production process where people remain responsible for accuracy, context and the final decision about what reaches an audience.

SIFT Method Gives Creators a Simple Way to Check Content

A major element of the Super Creators Toolkit is the SIFT method, which provides four practical steps that creators can follow before publishing information online. SIFT stands for "Stop," "Investigate the Source," "Find Better Coverage" and "Trace Claims to their Original Context," giving creators a structured way to examine material before sharing it with followers. Built around media and information literacy principles, the method can also help ordinary internet users judge the credibility of content they encounter through social platforms, news feeds and messaging services.

The workshop placed strong emphasis on the responsibility creators carry when distributing information to large communities, particularly when misleading material can spread quickly through recommendations and sharing systems. Participants discussed why follower counts, views and engagement figures should remain indicators rather than becoming the main force deciding which stories or claims deserve attention. Creators were encouraged to make editorial choices based on what serves their audiences, backed by proper verification and a clear understanding of the information being presented.

Content creator Rosana Hermann highlighted the value of combining technical learning with the human experience of discussing these challenges directly with other creators. Her comments reflected the workshop's effort to connect practical verification methods with conversations about trust, professional responsibility and the relationship creators build with their audiences. This approach treats responsible digital publishing as more than a technical checklist because personal judgement remains essential when deciding whether information deserves to be amplified.

Digital Creators Could Strengthen Trust in the AI Era

The workshop comes as AI-generated material becomes increasingly common across social networks, messaging apps and digital news feeds, creating new difficulties for people trying to determine whether something is authentic. Disinformation can make it harder to identify sources, separate verified information from manipulated material and make informed judgements about what deserves trust. Stronger media and information literacy can give both creators and audiences practical ways to question digital content before accepting or distributing it.

UNESCO warns that information integrity is coming under growing pressure as inaccurate or misleading material weakens confidence in public discussion and digital communication. Content creators occupy an influential position because their enormous reach can either contribute to the spread of unreliable information or help audiences develop stronger habits around verification, context and responsible AI use. By using their platforms to promote fact-checking, transparency and informed engagement with new technologies, creators can become an important part of building a healthier online information environment.

The Brazilian pilot allows UNESCO, Google and participating creators to understand how the toolkit works in real production settings before the final version reaches a wider audience. Feedback from people with different levels of AI experience can help ensure that its guidance remains practical for creators dealing with everyday pressures such as rapid production schedules, audience expectations and changing technologies. The broader message from São Paulo is that artificial intelligence can support creativity, but trust still depends on people who question sources, verify claims and take responsibility for what they publish.