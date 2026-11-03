Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Berlin on Tuesday, Germany's Merz says

Ukrainian ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​is to visit Berlin on Tuesday, ‌German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Speaking at a business conference in Berlin, Merz ‌referred to Zelenskiy's visit to the ‌White House last year, saying, "He'll be here with me just after midday, ⁠and ​things ⁠will be a bit different then." Visits by ⁠the Ukrainian president to Germany are ​kept secret until shortly before they ⁠occur and take place under the ⁠highest security ​precautions.

Germany has become Ukraine's largest supporter in its defence ⁠against Russia's invasion, which escalated into ⁠a full-scale ⁠war in February 2022.