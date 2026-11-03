Europe stocks fall on AI concerns, escalating Iran tensions 

Europe's benchmark ​equities index fell on Tuesday with ​tech stocks leading declines ‌as concerns ​about the outlook for the AI trade and reports on escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on ‌risk appetite.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped over 0.5% to 645.8 points, with benchmarks in Germany, Spain and Italy down about 0.9% by 0817 GMT. The US carried out ‌strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a US ‌official said, a day after Iran signalled openness to peace talks and President Donald Trump also indicated that he might be open to holding off on any strikes on Tehran until after ⁠the ​midterm elections.

Brent crude ⁠prices gained 1.6% to over $100-a-barrel, bouncing back from a 7% fall in the previous session. Technology led ⁠sectoral declines with a 2% fall with Aixtron and ASML down 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively, while ​Siemens Energy shed 2.4%.

Asian tech benchmarks came under pressure earlier in ⁠the day as investors reassess the AI trade, following disappointing results from major US hyperscalers in the ⁠previous ​week. Investors are concerned that the enthusiasm around developing the technology has made stocks in the sector overvalued in recent years. Tech giant Apple's dour gross ⁠margin forecast for the crucial holiday quarter as a result of rising memory-chip costs also ⁠weighed on risk ⁠appetite.

Bucking the trend, Bayer gained 6% and lifted the broader healthcare sector after the German pharmaceuticals and agriculture group raised its ‌2026 ‌profit outlook.