Lufthansa cuts 2026 outlook as jet fuel bill hits €9.3 billion

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 14:09 IST
Lufthansa cuts 2026 outlook as jet fuel bill hits €9.3 billion

Lufthansa trimmed its profit outlook on ‌Tuesday as the German airline's estimated jet fuel bill for 2026 rose to €9.3 billion, although its third-quarter results were in line with forecasts. European carriers have warned that the rising cost of jet fuel resulting from the Iran ‌war will weigh on their outlooks, with ticket prices set to rise next year as hedges expire.

Bernstein ‌analyst Alex Irving said the more resilient results show Lufthansa's turnaround programme may be starting to bear fruit despite the challenging fuel environment. Lufthansa shares were up 1.5% soon after markets opened.

"With rising revenues amid consistently high demand and strict cost discipline, we were ⁠able ​to more than offset the increase ⁠in fuel costs of approximately half a billion euros," Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement. The German airline group said ⁠its total fuel costs rose by more than €400 million ($448 million) compared to last year.

Lufthansa trimmed its operating profit forecast ​for the 2026 financial year to between €1.7 billion and €2 billion, compared to an earlier €1.7 billion to €2.2 billion ⁠range. It also confirmed capacity growth for the year was expected to be flat as it posted a €1.4 billion operating profit for its third ⁠quarter, ​which is usually the most profitable for European airlines because it includes the peak summer season.

That compared to a company-compiled analyst projection of €1.37 billion. Chief Financial Officer Till Streichert said the full-year operating profit ⁠would depend on demand, fuel costs and the performance of Lufthansa Cargo in the fourth quarter.

The airline group ⁠said it saw considerable ⁠demand in its premium segment, reflecting a trend that major network carriers have flagged. It added that traffic to Asia and North America was also strong, helping to ‌drive resilience. ($1 = ‌0.8937 euros)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
3
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
4
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Gender Gap in Green Growth: UNDP Reveals Why Women Must Lead the Fight Against Pollution

The Hidden Price of Digital Money: IMF Reveals What Really Drives Stablecoin Transfer Costs

Portugal's Economic Future at Crossroads as OECD Urges Stronger Productivity Institutions

South Africa’s Taxi Heat Crisis Exposes Major Gaps in Worker Safety and Climate Adaptation Plans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026