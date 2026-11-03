Google AI chatbot's use of press items may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 16:22 IST
Google AI chatbot's use of press items may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

Google's use of press stories ‌in its ​Gemini chatbot to respond to queries from internet users can infringe copyright rules in certain circumstances, an adviser to Europe's highest ‌court said on Tuesday.

Advocate General Maciej Szpunar is advising the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union in a case brought by Hungarian website operator Like Company against Google's artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini. A ‌ruling against Google, forcing the tech giant to pay fees for the use of ‌their content could send a lifeline to online media, such as Like Company. They have seen traffic dwindle as news summaries written by AI chatbots like Gemini increasingly replace traditional search engines' results which include hyperlinks.

"When an LLM (large language ⁠model)-driven ​chatbot retrieves a publication from ⁠a press publisher's website, reuses that publication to generate an answer, and provides that answer to the user, the ⁠press publisher's right may be infringed in certain circumstances," Szpunar said according to a court statement. Gemini's answers fall ​under the publishers' right of reproduction when chatbots get access to publications by unlawfully circumventing ⁠paywalls or other technical barriers, or when they reuse "the form of expression of that publication in a recognisable manner", ⁠he ​said.

Copyright rules do not protect the "mere facts" reported by press publications, but "only the specific form of expression", he added. On the other hand, he said the use of material protected ⁠by copyright to train large language models - AI systems that use vast amounts of text to generate ⁠human-like responses and summarize ⁠information - is "freely permitted under the text and data mining exception."

Opinions of the advocate general are not binding, but are usually followed by the court's ‌judges.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
3
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
4
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Finance for MSMEs: Why Skills and Readiness Matter for Business Outcomes

G7 Labour Productivity: What Credit, Foreign Investment and Digital Gains Reveal

Hospital Laboratory Wastewater: Safer Disposal, Lower Costs Through Segregation

Behind Uneven Income Growth: The Signals Hidden in Women’s Health and Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026