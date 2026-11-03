EU convenes meetings after fridge hack, discusses response with member states
The European Commission has held two meetings following Monday's fridge hack, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The first meeting was with the EU Inter-institutional Cybersecurity Task Force, which brings together EU institutions and agencies, including Europol. The second was coordinated through EU-CyCLONe, a cooperation network connecting EU member states' national authorities responsible for managing large-scale cybersecurity incidents and crises.