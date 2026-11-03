EU convenes meetings after fridge hack, discusses response with member states

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 17:02 IST
EU convenes meetings after fridge hack, discusses response with member states

​The European ‌Commission has held ​two meetings ‌following Monday's fridge hack, an EU spokesperson said ‌on Tuesday.

The first meeting ‌was with the EU Inter-institutional Cybersecurity Task ⁠Force, ​which ⁠brings together EU institutions and ⁠agencies, including Europol. ​The second was coordinated through ⁠EU-CyCLONe, a cooperation ⁠network ​connecting EU member states' national authorities ⁠responsible for managing large-scale cybersecurity ⁠incidents ⁠and crises.

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