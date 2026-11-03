EU to host talks on Ukraine with United States and others on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 17:01 IST
EU to host talks on Ukraine with United States and others on Wednesday

The ​European Commission ​will host a meeting ‌on Wednesday ​regarding Ukraine with representatives from the United States, ‌Ukraine and its key European allies, Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said on Tuesday. "So tomorrow the ‌European Commission will host a meeting with ‌representatives from Ukraine, from the United States, France, Germany, the UK, NATO and the World ⁠Bank ​and ⁠this meeting will build on earlier talks that ⁠took place in Miami," Pinho told reporters in ​Brussels.

United States' envoy Steve Witkoff had ⁠said earlier that this meeting would take place ⁠in ​Brussels. The United States will then bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia ⁠in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to ⁠discuss ending ⁠Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, Witkoff added.

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