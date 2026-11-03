EU to host talks on Ukraine with United States and others on Wednesday
The European Commission will host a meeting on Wednesday regarding Ukraine with representatives from the United States, Ukraine and its key European allies, Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said on Tuesday. "So tomorrow the European Commission will host a meeting with representatives from Ukraine, from the United States, France, Germany, the UK, NATO and the World Bank and this meeting will build on earlier talks that took place in Miami," Pinho told reporters in Brussels.
United States' envoy Steve Witkoff had said earlier that this meeting would take place in Brussels. The United States will then bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, Witkoff added.