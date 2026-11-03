Paraguay's central bank starts resolution proceedings for ueno bank
Paraguay's central bank has initiated resolution proceedings for digital bank ueno after detecting a shortfall in its solvency ratio, the monetary institution said in a statement on Tuesday.
The central bank and its president have come under pressure over how they supervised the fast-growing digital bank and its political ties. • Ueno, majority-owned by Grupo Vazquez, has around 3 million customers and administers some $850 million in public funds in Paraguay
• The resolution proceedings aim to protect depositors and preserve financial stability, the institution said, adding that the case was isolated and did not reflect a systemic condition in the financial system • "The Superintendency of Banks will appoint auditors to verify ueno's asset position as of the resolution date," the central bank said
• Oversight of Ueno has been under scrutiny in recent months, with several members of the Senate calling for the removal of the central bank's senior management after rejecting a report on the lender which they considered incomplete