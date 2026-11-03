Women hold less than a third of business management roles, UN says 

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 17:25 IST
Women hold less than a third of business management roles, UN says 

A critical imbalance remains in the labour market with women still occupying ‌less than a third of management roles, a global survey by ‌the UN labour body showed on Tuesday. While there is a growing number of women CEOs, they hold just 30.5% of overall management posts, according to a ⁠survey by the ​International Labour ⁠Organization with data from thousands of companies across 99 countries.

This share has grown slowly ⁠from around 24% three decades ago despite significant gains in women's education, ​the ILO's senior relations specialist Jae-Hee Chang told a Geneva press conference. "There ⁠has been progress. There is a strong business case, but (women's) considerable potential remains underutilised," ⁠she said.

The ​report described a "critical imbalance" and said that there were signs that implementation of support programmes for women - such as maternity leave ⁠which have proven to be effective - was declining. It called for companies to implement ⁠steps to ⁠address structural barriers to progression and said that other factors like unequal care responsibilities outside the workplace also needed ‌to be ‌examined.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
3
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
4
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Finance for MSMEs: Why Skills and Readiness Matter for Business Outcomes

G7 Labour Productivity: What Credit, Foreign Investment and Digital Gains Reveal

Hospital Laboratory Wastewater: Safer Disposal, Lower Costs Through Segregation

Behind Uneven Income Growth: The Signals Hidden in Women’s Health and Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026