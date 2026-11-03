G7 Labour Productivity: What Credit, Foreign Investment and Digital Gains Reveal

A business can borrow more money, buy new equipment and attract overseas investors without seeing an equally impressive rise in what its workers produce. The connection between money and productivity depends on decisions that headline investment figures cannot fully explain. Research covering the G7 economies puts that gap under the microscope, with findings that challenge easy assumptions about the benefits of expanding credit.

The study, "Financial Development and Labour Productivity in G7 Economies: The Conditional Roles of FDI and Capital Formation," was published in Economies. The research examines whether bank lending is linked to higher output per worker and whether foreign direct investment and spending on fixed assets change that relationship. The answer depends on the country, the investment environment and the method used to examine the data.

Digital connectivity and research spending show more consistent positive links with productivity than several of the financial measures examined. Bank lending produces conflicting results, and foreign investment does not show a dependable independent relationship in the baseline models. These findings describe patterns across economies, without proving that changing any one factor will cause productivity to rise or fall.

What 25 Years of G7 Data Can Tell Us

The researchers examined Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States from 2000 to 2024. Their dataset contains 175 country-year observations, drawing on the World Bank's World Development Indicators and the Penn World Table. Labour productivity is measured as inflation-adjusted GDP per employed person, which captures output per worker rather than output per hour.

Bank credit to the private sector, measured relative to GDP, serves as the study's indicator of financial development. The analysis includes foreign direct investment, fixed capital formation, trade openness, internet use, research and development spending, inflation and an education-based human capital index. This combination lets the researchers examine lending alongside the investment, technology and workforce conditions that may shape its relationship with productivity.

Three main methods, FMOLS, DOLS and CCR, estimate relationships over the longer term. Two additional approaches, CCEMG and AMG, account for shared economic influences and differences between countries. The G7 economies are closely connected, and a financial shock or technological change can affect several of them at once.

More Lending Does Not Guarantee Higher Productivity

Bank lending was positively associated with productivity under FMOLS and CCR, but the relationship turned negative under DOLS. The disagreement prevents a firm conclusion that deeper banking systems consistently go hand in hand with higher output per worker. Additional checks generally supported a positive association, without resolving the differences across methods.

The credit measure records the scale of lending without showing precisely where the money goes or how well it is used. A loan might fund better machinery, new software or business expansion, but credit can also support activities that contribute little to productive capacity. The authors discuss these possibilities as explanations worth investigating, rather than mechanisms their analysis has demonstrated.

Foreign direct investment showed no dependable independent relationship with productivity across the three baseline methods. Tests of whether foreign investment changes the lending–productivity relationship produced opposing results, including a negative interaction under FMOLS and a positive one under DOLS. The evidence cannot establish that overseas investment consistently strengthens or weakens the connection between domestic finance and productivity.

Foreign investment figures combine activities with different practical consequences, from building new facilities to buying existing businesses. Local suppliers' capabilities, workers' skills and opportunities to learn from multinational companies may influence what a host economy gains. The national data cannot separate these channels or determine whether foreign companies' access to international funding reduces their reliance on domestic banks.

Investment Totals Miss Part of the Productivity Story

Fixed capital formation, which covers investment in assets such as machinery, buildings and infrastructure, had a negative relationship with productivity across the three baseline methods. That finding does not demonstrate that buying equipment or building infrastructure makes workers less productive. Investment composition, the time needed to bring assets into use and differences in how intensively they operate could help explain the pattern.

Some models suggested that capital formation strengthened the positive relationship between credit and productivity. In the FMOLS analysis, that evidence weakened when the model included both the foreign investment and capital formation interactions. The study offers limited support for a dependable relationship in which more lending and more investment reinforce each other.

Internet use showed one of the most consistent positive relationships with productivity across the main methods. Research and development spending was positively associated with productivity too, with weaker evidence under DOLS. Connectivity can help businesses coordinate work and exchange information, and research can support better products and processes, but these particular pathways were not directly tested.

Trade openness and human capital produced mixed findings, with their estimated relationships changing across methods. Inflation had a positive association in the baseline models, a result the authors explicitly caution against treating as a reason to encourage rising prices. Economic conditions, shared trends and factors outside the models may contribute to these patterns.

What Governments and Businesses Can Take From the Findings

The paper encourages closer attention to the aim of finance and the content of investment. Its policy suggestions include better lending assessments, access to funding for innovative firms and investment appraisal that considers likely use and technological relevance. For foreign investment, it points to supplier development, workforce training, and partnerships that help domestic businesses absorb knowledge.

Digital adoption and research deserve attention because their positive associations were comparatively consistent. The researchers discuss support for smaller businesses adopting technology, stronger digital skills and cybersecurity, and closer collaboration between businesses and research institutions. Education and trade policies need country-specific assessment, including whether workers' skills match available jobs and whether firms can adapt to international competition.

The study covers only seven economies, and national averages conceal differences between industries, businesses and investment types. More productive economies may attract investment, expand lending and spend more on research, making the direction of influence difficult to establish. Research using company and industry data, clearer distinctions between investment categories and methods designed to test causation could show which decisions actually improve output per worker.