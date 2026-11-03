Digital Finance for MSMEs: Why Skills and Readiness Matter for Business Outcomes

Accepting a mobile payment is one step towards running a business digitally, but making that payment part of reliable financial records takes more preparation. Owners need staff who can use the tools confidently, understand the financial choices involved, and keep transactions moving through unreliable connections. A study from the Philippines explores how these everyday capabilities relate to the benefits businesses report from digital finance.

The research, "Integrating digital financial solutions into MSME business models: assessment of MSME readiness for digital financial integration," was published in Frontiers in Human Dynamics. Author Donald L. Montenegro examined 189 micro, small, and medium enterprises, commonly called MSMEs, in Surigao del Sur. The study considered how digital skills, financial literacy, infrastructure, and management direction relate to businesses incorporating financial technology into their operations.

Businesses with better preparation reported deeper integration of digital finance and stronger outcomes in financial management, efficiency, and resilience. Digital capability and financial knowledge stood out as particularly important, with equipment and connectivity forming part of a broader set of needs. The findings show what happens after a business gains access to an app, banking platform, or digital payment service.

What Digital Finance Readiness Means for Small Businesses

Digital finance covers mobile payments, electronic wallets, online banking, digital lending, and financial technology used for accounting. Integration describes how these services become part of regular business activities, including handling transactions, tracking expenses, and managing cash flow. A business that accepts occasional digital payments may have a different experience from one that routinely connects those payments with its financial processes.

The study organised readiness into four areas that reflect the practical demands of using these services. Digital capability covers skills and confidence; financial literacy concerns understanding and evaluating financial options; and infrastructure readiness includes suitable devices and dependable connectivity. Strategic orientation describes management support, openness to changing established practices, and willingness to invest in digital improvements.

Owners or managers responsible for business operations and financial decisions completed questionnaires using a five-point rating scale. The sample included 149 micro businesses, 31 small businesses, and nine medium enterprises, selected from registered and operating firms in the study area. Montenegro used a survey taken at one point in time, examining patterns in the responses through comparisons, correlations, and regression models.

Digital Skills and Financial Knowledge Stood Out

Readiness had a strong positive relationship with digital financial integration, with a reported correlation of 0.742. The 111 businesses in the higher-readiness group recorded an average integration score of 4.21 out of five, compared with 2.88 among the 78 businesses in the lower-readiness group. A model using overall readiness accounted for about 51% of the variation in integration scores across participating firms.

A separate analysis examined how much the four readiness dimensions contributed when introduced together. Infrastructure alone accounted for about 31% of the variation, rising to roughly 64% after financial literacy, digital capability, and strategic orientation were included. Digital capability was the strongest individual predictor of integration and business performance, followed by financial literacy, strategic orientation, and infrastructure readiness.

The questionnaire responses exposed gaps between basic familiarity and the ability to handle more demanding tasks. Many respondents reported basic platform skills and an understanding of costs and benefits, with fewer reporting independent troubleshooting abilities or well-informed financial decisions involving digital services. Access to devices was more common than dependable internet and power, showing how a business can possess the equipment and still struggle with daily use.

Deeper Integration Was Linked to Better Business Outcomes

The clearest differences appeared when businesses were grouped by their level of digital financial integration. The 46 firms with high integration reported average scores of 4.5 for business model improvements, 4.6 for operational efficiency, and 4.7 for financial resilience on a five-point scale. The 65 firms with low integration scored 2.1, 2.0, and 2.2 in those same areas.

The 78 businesses in the middle group recorded scores of 3.4 for business model improvements, 3.2 for efficiency, and 3.5 for resilience. These measures covered reported benefits such as better revenue and expense management, more organised processes, faster transactions, fewer errors, and greater ability to handle financial pressures. The pattern supports the paper's argument that incorporating digital finance into routine operations is associated with greater benefits than limited or fragmented use.

Medium enterprises reported the highest ratings across the business outcome indicators, with micro and small firms reporting lower scores. Across enterprise categories, improvements in financial management and business organisation received stronger ratings than several measures of efficiency and financial resilience. Montenegro suggests that differences in resources, skills, and internal systems may help explain why smaller firms found it harder to gain the same value.

Where Support Could Make a Difference

The study identified customer demand for digital payments and supportive government policies as conditions that can encourage adoption. Internet connectivity and the promotion of digital services by financial institutions remained areas needing attention. Management support and openness to changing financial practices were present, with investment in digital improvements remaining another part of the readiness challenge.

The researcher calls for targeted training, stronger financial literacy, improved infrastructure, and policy support that helps businesses use digital finance consistently. For micro and small firms, useful assistance could connect practical platform skills with understanding financial products and incorporating digital tools into daily routines. The findings suggest that programmes need to address skills, knowledge, resources, and management commitment together.

The results describe associations from a local survey, so they cannot establish that digital integration caused better performance or show how individual businesses changed over time. The reliance on owners' and managers' ratings, the selected sample, and the inclusion of only nine medium enterprises limit how widely the findings can be applied.