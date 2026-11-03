Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Warsaw-Modlin airport reopens after bomb threat; second flight checked at Chopin

Warsaw-Modlin airport reopened around midday on Tuesday after a bomb threat alert forced a passenger plane from London to make an unscheduled landing there, while another plane from Copenhagen was checked at Warsaw-Chopin airport for the same reason. "We would like to inform you that air operations at Warsaw/Modlin Airport have ​been resumed," the airport said in a statement.

China military vice chair meets Russian defence minister in Beijing

Beijing wants to work with Moscow to bolster strategic communication and mutual trust in the military field, China's top general told Russia's Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on Tuesday, according ​to the Chinese Defence Ministry. The comments made by Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chair of China's Central Military Commission, in his talks with Belousov in Beijing underscored the strengthening of bilateral ties ‌on political, economic and security ​issues seen in recent years.

Sweden parliament rejects Centre leader as prime minister, as expected

Swedish lawmakers on Tuesday rejected Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist as prime minister, as widely expected, amid a post-election gridlock in the Nordic country. Parliament's speaker has already said Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson, the prime minister of a right-wing government since 2022, will be next in line to try to form a cabinet.

Czech public media launch strike, accusing government of political meddling

Czech public television and radio workers launched a one-day strike on Tuesday against a government plan to cut financing and move funding to the state budget, which they call an attempt to hurt the broadcasters' independence and viability. The strike led to broadcast curbs. Public protests, backed by artists and students, were planned on Tuesday afternoon.

How US news organizations will make midterm race calls

On Tuesday night, newsrooms across the US will ‌call winners in one of the country's most closely contested midterm election cycles in recent years, long before all the votes are counted. Most television networks and digital outlets rely on two providers for vote counts: the Associated Press or election-data firm Decision Desk HQ.

Bangladesh garment workers stage fourth day of wage protests

Garment workers in Bangladesh staged a fourth day of wage protests on Tuesday, with police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators as unrest disrupted factory operations and transport links in the country's vital export sector. The unrest, which began on Saturday, has intensified despite the government's move to form a six-member wage board to review pay in Bangladesh's garment sector, the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China.

Kremlin confirms trilateral Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi next week

Russia will hold three-way peace talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday. Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will serve as Moscow's chief negotiator at the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

European naval defence industry meets as threats drive fleet upgrades

Shipbuilders, missile makers and drone manufacturers showcase their wares at an arms fair starting near Paris on Tuesday, as European governments, doubting the United States ‌as a defence ally and alarmed by Russian aggression, rush to bolster navies. The increasing use of drones at sea, attacks on critical undersea infrastructure and the targeting of commercial shipping in conflicts including in the Middle East mark a shift in the challenges that European naval forces face.

Greenland lawmakers set to ratify Trump security deal

Greenland's parliament is set to ratify on Tuesday the Arctic island's security agreement struck with US President Donald Trump, after a majority of lawmakers signalled support for the deal in a first debate last month. The United States, Denmark and Greenland in September ‌signed the agreement, aimed at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory.

Spanish police clear remaining housing protesters from Madrid encampment

Spanish police removed remaining protesters and tents from Madrid's main square early on Tuesday, officials said, after most of the people demonstrating against soaring rents, home shortages and evictions had already left voluntarily. The pre-dawn operation ended a five-week encampment in the Puerta del Sol square that had become a symbol of Spain's housing crisis and contributed to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's decision to call a snap general election for November 29.

Binance says outflows normalised as North Korea rejects US allegation over heist

Asset outflows from Binance have normalised and the company was in "very strong financial health", its co-CEO said, as North Korea dismissed as "absurd rhetoric" US allegations that it was behind a $6.3 billion cryptocurrency heist on its platform. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, whose customers had withdrawn a net $4.72 billion as of Monday after it was hit with what could be the largest-ever financial heist last week, has also launched a campaign to stem outflows and woo new users.

US Supreme Court rejects Trump, lets California count all ballots

Acting on the eve of the US midterm elections, the Supreme Court quickly rejected on Monday a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to temporarily block California from counting mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters who federal officials allege are likely non-US citizens. The justices denied the Justice Department's emergency request just ⁠hours after it filed it, shutting ​down the administration's claims over disputed ballots that could have affected thousands of voters and injected uncertainty into election outcomes.

US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials ⁠say

The US carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Monday. The strikes, earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, appeared to be limited and were not a resumption of major combat operations, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian drones set fire to major Russian oil refinery, local governor says

Ukraine set fire to a major oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl in an overnight drone attack, the regional governor said, after the Russian military said it had downed 856 enemy drones across the country. The Slavneft Yaroslavnefteorgsintez (YANOS) oil refinery, which was hit in the latest attack and which Ukraine has struck at least twice before, disrupting production, is located ⁠some 250 kilometres (155 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Soccer-Tenerife striker De Miguel dies after collision in match

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said. The Segunda Division game against Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed after a clash with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the forward in the chest with his knee.

War widens in the Black Sea in a test of NATO red lines

After seven strikes on cargo ships near NATO members ​Romania and Bulgaria last month, the US-led military alliance said it would deploy maritime patrol aircraft, radars and drones to bolster its eastern flank in the Black Sea. Three days later, on October 23, another ship was struck just outside Romanian waters. And last week a Greek container ship was sunk by naval drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

Russian strikes knock out power to swathes of Ukraine; Kyiv hits Russian refinery

Russia launched a sweeping, multi-wave bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Tuesday, knocking out power to swathes of the country ⁠with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, a week before US-brokered peace talks are due to resume. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had launched 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles, hitting power plants and substations from the Black Sea port of Odesa in the south to Rivne in the west of the country.

Exclusive-US intelligence sharing has fractured under Trump, officials say

US intelligence sharing on Iran and other global threats with Congress and across the federal government has slowed and, in some cases, temporarily stopped during President Donald Trump's second term, according to eight current and former officials and people briefed on the matter. Former officials and outside experts said the disruptions risk leaving policymakers with an incomplete picture of threats facing the country, echoing intelligence failures exposed after the ⁠Sept. 11, 2001, ​al Qaeda attacks. The slowdown comes as the administration weighs whether to resume strikes on Iran after the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Spain readies aid for rail crash victims, transport minister to face lawmakers

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente will face questions from lawmakers on Tuesday over his handling of Europe's worst train crash since 2013, as the government readies an emergency aid package for victims and their families. Last week's high-speed collision, with a confirmed death toll of 69 so far, has sparked widespread calls for Puente's resignation, including from coalition allies. It was the second accident on the same line this year after a crash in January that killed 46 people.

Ebola survivors comfort sick children in Congo's isolation wards

Whenever Jerkis Mahamba hears a child cry out in the Ebola ward in Butembo, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, he puts on protective gear and rushes to their side. He has a very good idea of what they are going through. Mahamba caught the highly infectious disease himself in September and recovered after 18 days of treatment at the same centre. His ordeal gave him immunity from the strain of the virus coursing through Congo, meaning he can work with young patients when their ⁠own parents aren't allowed to touch them.

Russian bombing kills 31 in village in southeastern Ukraine, local official says

At least 31 people were killed when Russian forces bombed a school being used as an aid distribution point in a village near the front line in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, a regional official said. Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Regional Military Administration of Zaporizhzhia, said during a live broadcast on national TV that five people were also injured and almost 50 people were still missing after the attack in the village of Komyshuvakha.

China ⁠foreign minister meets Southeast Asian officials amid relations push

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met separately with officials from Thailand, Laos and Myanmar on Tuesday, as the world's second largest ⁠economy moves to expand relations with its Southeast Asian neighbors. China's support could be particularly valuable for Myanmar, where officials are responding to an ongoing civil war.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Germany for show of support ahead of peace talks

Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Berlin on Tuesday for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who made clear he intends to show his support for the Ukrainian leader a week before US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations resume. Announcing the visit, Merz said it would be different from a trip the Ukrainian president made to the White House last year, an apparent reference to a dressing-down Zelenskiy received from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in February 2025.

Attackers ambush police in Nigeria's Zamfara, killing at least eight, officials say

Attackers killed at least eight security personnel in an ambush on a police convoy in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state on Tuesday, local vigilante officials told Reuters, ‌in a region where kidnappings and attacks are common. The dead included five police officers and three members of ‌the Zamfara Community Protection Guard (CPG), a state-backed vigilante outfit supporting security operations, said vigilante commandant Lawal Haruna

US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials say

The US carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Monday. The strikes, earlier reported by the Wall Street ​Journal, appeared to be limited and were not a resumption of major combat operations, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.