Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Teva to discontinue mid-stage neurodegenerative disorder study

Teva Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it was discontinuing its mid-stage neurodegenerative disorder study due to a low probability of the study meeting its main goal if continued. The company was testing its experimental oral ​drug, emrusolmin, in adults with multiple system atrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disorder that causes people to lose coordination and balance or become slow and stiff.

Roundup settlement expected before Christmas, Bayer CEO says

German ​drugs and agrochemicals group Bayer is expecting a $7.25 billion settlement on its Roundup weedkiller to come before Christmas, CEO Bill ‌Anderson said on ​Tuesday. The company is seeking to resolve tens of thousands of Roundup lawsuits through the proposed settlement, which is under review by a Missouri state court judge in St. Louis.

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will sell the European commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for its women's health product Ovestin to Ennogen Healthcare International for €197 million ($220 million), it said on Monday. Europe-focused Ennogen will also buy related inventory valued at about €4 million, Aspen said

Coloplast pares back China operations as market recovery remains elusive

Coloplast has reduced its commercial operations in China by 80 people and does not expect ‌its business there to stabilize until 2027/28, the Danish medical equipment maker told Reuters on Tuesday. Forming around 4% of group sales, China has become a drag on Coloplast's largest division, ostomy care, as domestic competition and weak consumer confidence weigh on demand for ostomy bags that consumers pay out of pocket.

FDA to review uniQure's Huntington's gene therapy, decision due on May 2027

Dutch gene therapy developer uniQure said on Monday the US FDA had accepted its application for its Huntington's disease treatment and would decide on the drug by May 1, 2027. US-listed shares of the company were up 2.5% in premarket trading.

Bavarian Nordic gets four-year contract for mpox and smallpox vaccine from UK government

Bavarian Nordic has received a four-year contract from the British government for its vaccine against mpox and smallpox, the Danish vaccine maker said in a statement on Monday. Bavarian Nordic will supply its MVA-BN vaccine through scheduled deliveries

Dr ‌Reddy's gets tentative US FDA nod for generic HIV prevention

Dr Reddy's said on Monday that the US FDA has tentatively approved a generic version of a new and highly effective HIV prevention drug, paving the way for sales in many low- and middle-income countries, though not yet in the United States. Some doctors and activists say the new treatment could help control the 44-year-long AIDS epidemic which ‌still infects 1.3 million people a year, and which the World Health Organization estimates has killed 44 million since it first emerged.

Tiziana's experimental MS treatment meets main goals in mid-stage study

Tiziana Life Sciences said on Monday its experimental therapy for a progressive form of multiple sclerosis with no approved treatments reduced brain inflammation and showed a favorable safety profile in a mid-stage trial. Shares of the biopharmaceutical company were up more than 7% in premarket trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 profit gain beats estimates

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, reported on Tuesday a higher-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of a trio of its own drugs to offset declines in copycat medicines. It said it earned 86 cents per diluted share, excluding one-time items, in the July to September quarter, up from 78 cents a share a year earlier.

Novartis heart drug failure leaves doctors seeking evidence for genetic cholesterol target

The recent failure of a Novartis experimental heart drug in a large trial raised questions among cardiologists and investors about the widely held idea that reducing levels of a genetically set cholesterol ⁠carrier called lipoprotein(a) can ​improve heart health. Doctors say the upcoming release of trial details will shed light on whether drugs that target the blood ⁠particle, commonly referred to as Lp(a), or "LP little a," might be the next big breakthrough in heart disease prevention, or whether the fatty particle is merely an indicator of risk, rather than a cause.

Ebola survivors comfort sick children in Congo's isolation wards

Whenever Jerkis Mahamba hears a child cry out in the Ebola ward in Butembo, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, he puts on protective gear and rushes to their side. He has a very good idea of what they are going through. Mahamba caught the highly infectious disease himself ⁠in September and recovered after 18 days of treatment at the same centre. His ordeal gave him immunity from the strain of the virus coursing through Congo, meaning he can work with young patients when their own parents aren't allowed to touch them.

Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,433, state health department says

The number of measles cases in Pennsylvania reached 1,433 as of Monday, up seven cases from the previous update, as the state battles its worst outbreak of the disease in ​years. Here are more details:

IDEXX raises forecast, betting diagnostics can offset weak vet visits

IDEXX Laboratories beat quarterly estimates and raised its annual profit and revenue forecast on Monday, betting that rising diagnostic use per visit and new product launches will sustain growth through softer veterinary clinic traffic. Shares of the pet diagnostics maker climbed more than 19% in morning trading.

Biomérieux third-quarter organic sales growth beats expectations

French biotechnology ⁠firm Biomérieux reported on Tuesday a better-than-expected organic sales growth in the third quarter, helped by a 13% increase across key growth areas under its GO28 strategic plan. Total sales for the period came in at €1,042 million ($1.17 billion), up 8% year on year, above the company's compiled median consensus for sales of €1,007 million and organic growth of 5.9%.

Kenya discharges five Ebola patients, no new cases reported

Kenya on Tuesday discharged five Ebola patients from hospital after laboratory tests confirmed they had cleared the virus. The country has sought to limit cases to a ⁠single infection cluster ​by tracing and quarantining contacts of patients. The health ministry said in a statement that the country's two remaining Ebola patients were continuing to receive treatment in Nairobi hospitals

Bayer raises 2026 profit outlook as pharma business beats expectations

German pharmaceuticals and agriculture group Bayer raised its 2026 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing a better-than-expected performance at the company's pharmaceuticals business in the third quarter. The upgrade sent Bayer's shares up 5% by 1044 GMT.

Philips reaches DOJ agreement over device recall, books €288 million provision in Q3

Philips has reached a preliminary agreement with the US Department of Justice to end investigations linked to the Dutch company's 2021 global recall of sleep and respiratory-care devices, it said on Tuesday. The healthcare technology manufacturer recalled millions of devices in 2021 over concerns that sound-reducing foam could degrade and potentially become toxic.

Pfizer raises 2026 forecasts as Eliquis, cancer drugs drive Q3 beat

Pfizer raised ⁠its annual forecasts on Tuesday as strong demand for its cancer drugs and blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis helped the drugmaker post better-than-expected third-quarter results. The US drugmaker has turned to licensing deals and acquisitions to replenish its pipeline and drive growth beyond 2028, as patent expirations threaten revenue from some of its top-selling drugs, including Eliquis and cancer drug Ibrance.

Cerus' blood-safety system meets main goal in late-stage trial

Cerus Corp said ⁠on Monday a late-stage study showed that red blood cells treated with its blood-safety technology performed as well as conventional ⁠red blood cells in patients requiring transfusions. Cerus' Intercept technology is designed to reduce the risk of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in donated blood products.

New York state reports first measles-linked child death in over 30 years amid outbreak

The New York State Department of Health said on Monday that a child in Lewis County had died in connection with an ongoing measles outbreak, marking the state's first known measles-associated death in more than 30 years. Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to the measles outbreak across areas of New York and neighboring states.

Fresenius Medical cuts 2026 profit outlook as US treatment decline deepens

German ‌dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care cut the upper end of its 2026 operating ‌income outlook on Tuesday after US treatment volumes declined for a third consecutive quarter, as regulatory and inflation headwinds weighed on quarterly earnings. FMC's transformation programme has improved profitability, but investors continue to monitor US treatment growth closely as ​the company seeks to return its largest market to growth under new CEO Shervin J. Korangy.