Soccer-Tenerife striker De Miguel dies after collision in match

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died ‌on ​Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said. The Segunda Division game against Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after ‌De Miguel collapsed after a clash with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the forward in the chest with his knee.

Police in Spain have opened proceedings for possible involuntary manslaughter following the death of De Miguel, a source from the National Police said. Judicial ‌authorities in the Canary Islands said the opening of an investigation into the death of De Miguel was a routine procedure because any death ‌deemed non-natural under Spanish law automatically triggers a judicial inquiry.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said. "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

De Miguel lay motionless as players ⁠from both ​teams signalled for medical assistance. Owono was ⁠shown a straight red card. Medical staff treated De Miguel on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Owono deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday morning. ⁠The Equatorial Guinea international has received abuse on his social media since the incident. "I'm sorry with all my heart. Rest in peace Jesus," Andorra President Gerard Pique wrote on ​social media.

FIXTURES CANCELLED The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed all matches scheduled for Tuesday, including fixtures in the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina.

The ⁠governing body also called off the official presentation for Spain’s Under-21 international against Japan as a mark of respect and solidarity towards De Miguel’s family, teammates and Tenerife supporters. UEFA announced that a period ⁠of ​silence would be observed before all European games this week. Spanish sides Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal are in Champions League action on Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said. "We have searched for words and found only silence." Football clubs across Spain paid ⁠tribute to De Miguel.

"Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times," Barcelona said in a statement. "Real Madrid ⁠wishes to express its condolences and affection ⁠to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones," the club said.

De Miguel was born in Madrid in 1996 and joined Tenerife from Castellon ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 goals last season.