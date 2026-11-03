Merz promises more support for Ukraine, warns Russia over Black Sea attacks

​German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz ‌on Tuesday ​promised more aid ‌and help with energy supplies for Ukraine going into winter, ‌and said Russia risked ‌further escalation and a global food crisis through attacks ⁠in ​the ⁠Black Sea.

"Through its attacks in the ⁠Black Sea, Russia risks further escalation," ​he said as he ⁠hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in ⁠Berlin. "Russia ​is precipitating a global food crisis, ⁠to the detriment of the poorest ⁠nations ⁠and countries in the world."