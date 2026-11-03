Merz promises more support for Ukraine, warns Russia over Black Sea attacks
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday promised more aid and help with energy supplies for Ukraine going into winter, and said Russia risked further escalation and a global food crisis through attacks in the Black Sea.
"Through its attacks in the Black Sea, Russia risks further escalation," he said as he hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin. "Russia is precipitating a global food crisis, to the detriment of the poorest nations and countries in the world."