Ukrainian, Russian and US negotiators to meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, Zelenskiy says

​Negotiators from ​Ukraine, ‌Russia and the ​United States will meet ‌in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ‌Tuesday. Security guarantees, an "energy ceasefire" and a truce in the ⁠Black ​Sea ⁠to guarantee food exports ⁠will be discussed, Zelenskiy told ​a joint press conference ⁠with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ⁠in ​Berlin.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi will ⁠be the first direct, three-way talks ⁠since ⁠February.