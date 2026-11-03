Ukrainian, Russian and US negotiators to meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, Zelenskiy says
Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States will meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Security guarantees, an "energy ceasefire" and a truce in the Black Sea to guarantee food exports will be discussed, Zelenskiy told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.
The meeting in Abu Dhabi will be the first direct, three-way talks since February.