Trump says US is close to making a trade deal with Canada

President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Tuesday ​the United States was close to making a trade deal ‌with Canada.

"Canada is very good, we're going to make a deal with Canada very soon. We're going ‌to make a great deal," Trump said ‌in an interview with Fox News. Canada and the United States have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on ⁠each ​other in ⁠recent months. The imposition of tariffs on Canada has emerged ⁠as an issue in some northern US border states ​like Michigan and Maine before US midterm elections ⁠on Tuesday.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said ⁠on ​Sunday they had spoken about a trade deal, which the US president said would be "great for ⁠our farmers." Carney said on X: "Our teams will now ⁠be ⁠working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome."