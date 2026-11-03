Trump says US is close to making a trade deal with Canada
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was close to making a trade deal with Canada.
"Canada is very good, we're going to make a deal with Canada very soon. We're going to make a great deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. Canada and the United States have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on each other in recent months. The imposition of tariffs on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US border states like Michigan and Maine before US midterm elections on Tuesday.
Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday they had spoken about a trade deal, which the US president said would be "great for our farmers." Carney said on X: "Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome."