Britain and the European Union are set to ​agree a scheme allowing young EU citizens and Britons ​to live in each other's countries for ‌up ​to three years, although an agreement on student tuition fees is not expected for another six months.

Brussels will host a summit on November 20 at which deals are also ‌expected to ease agrifood trade and to link the two sides' emissions trading schemes, according to a draft joint summit statement seen by Reuters. The statement, which could still change, says Britain will join the EU's Erasmus+ student exchange and academic cooperation scheme in 2027 ‌and that it welcomes the conclusion of negotiations on a youth experience scheme, an EU demand.

The scheme would grant ‌residence rights for up to three years to work, study, volunteer or travel for people aged 18 to 34. The document did not specify a cap on numbers. Britain left the EU in 2020 and relations have gradually improved after years of post-Brexit tensions. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who took ⁠power in ​July, said in a speech ⁠in late September that Britain should consider options for its future relationship with the EU, including rejoining the bloc, doubling down on his message that ⁠Brexit had "done more harm than good".

Britain and the EU will also commit to supplementing their existing trade agreement to provide "equal treatment" with nationals for ​tuition fees for EU students in Britain and British students in the EU. The two sides are set ⁠to commit to completing negotiations on fees within six months, the draft statement said. The term "equal treatment" would mean a significant reduction in tuition fees for EU ⁠nationals ​in Britain, but would not necessarily mean they would pay only the "home fees" rate charged to domestic students, an EU diplomat said. EU students currently pay international fees, typically around three times the home-fee rate.

The delay in reaching a tuition-fee ⁠agreement may be linked to Britain's demand to be treated as a trusted partner under the bloc's "Made in EU" rules on ⁠local content requirements for products purchased ⁠through public procurement or subsidy schemes. The issue is important for Britain's car sector. However, legislation is currently going through the EU's approval process in the European Parliament and among member states. ‌A final common ‌text is likely to be ready within six months.