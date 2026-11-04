Ukraine needs to accelerate reforms to meet its EU accession goal, bloc’s executive says
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 - Ukraine would need to speed up reforms if Kyiv wants to meet its own European Union accession negotiation goal, the European Commission said in a report on Wednesday. “The Ukrainian government has signalled its objective to close accession negotiations by the end of 2028,” the EU’s executive body said in a report on enlargement policy. “The Commission is committed to support this ambitious objective but considers that to meet it an acceleration of the pace of reforms is required,” it added.