Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish ​consumer sentiment improved slightly ​in October ‌despite higher ​inflation, rising energy costs and public sector industrial action, ‌a survey showed on Tuesday. The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey rose to 61.6 in October from ‌61.1 the previous month.

The survey's authors ‌said the reading continues a pattern of small monthly swings within a limited range since the ⁠start ​of the ⁠US-Iran war. Consumers are gloomier about Irish economic prospects ⁠and slightly more negative about the outlook for ​their own household finances, but that was offset ⁠in October by an improvement in consumer willingness ⁠to ​spend and a slight easing in concerns around employment.

David Malone, CEO of the ⁠Irish League of Credit Unions, said the survey ⁠suggests ⁠that overall sentiment remains subdued and consumers continue to be nervous.