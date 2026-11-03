Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October
Irish consumer sentiment improved slightly in October despite higher inflation, rising energy costs and public sector industrial action, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey rose to 61.6 in October from 61.1 the previous month.
The survey's authors said the reading continues a pattern of small monthly swings within a limited range since the start of the US-Iran war. Consumers are gloomier about Irish economic prospects and slightly more negative about the outlook for their own household finances, but that was offset in October by an improvement in consumer willingness to spend and a slight easing in concerns around employment.
David Malone, CEO of the Irish League of Credit Unions, said the survey suggests that overall sentiment remains subdued and consumers continue to be nervous.