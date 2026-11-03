Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 05:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 05:35 IST
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from ​international cricket on Tuesday after his hopes ​of a farewell match on home ‌soil ​had been dashed by Australia's focus on youth in their short-format selections. One of the most talented batters of his generation, Maxwell wowed crowds ‌around the world in 149 one-day internationals, 130 Twenty20 internationals, and seven test matches.

He earned the nickname "The Big Show" for his rapid scoring and unconventional shot selection, helping Australia to 50-over World Cup triumphs ‌in 2015 and 2023 as well as a T20 World Cup win in 2021. "I'm going to ‌be announcing my retirement from international cricket and domestic games for Victoria in the 50 over and the four-day stuff, red ball completely," the 38-year-old told The Final Word podcast in an episode released on Tuesday.

"It's probably a time where ⁠I ​probably need to spend a ⁠little bit more time investing in the body to make sure I can get through the remaining couple of tournaments ⁠I've got in my career." Maxwell, who scored 3,990 runs in ODIs and 2,897 in T20s, last played for ​Australia against Oman at the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in February.

Along with India's ⁠Rohit Sharma, he remains one of only two players to score five international centuries in T20 cricket and he also took ⁠128 ​wickets for his country in the short formats with his off-spin. Maxwell retired from one-day internationals last year and his hopes of an international farewell at his home ground, the Melbourne Cricket ⁠Ground, against England this month were ended when the squad for the series was announced on Monday.

"There ⁠was, I suppose, a ⁠small hope or discussion that I might have been able to potentially get a send-off game at the MCG, but I can completely understand the ‌direction they're ‌going with this squad," he said.

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