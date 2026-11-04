Montenegro could sign accession treaty with EU in June 2027, European Commission says

Nov 4 - The European ​Union could ​conclude accession negotiations ‌with Montenegro ​by the end of this year ‌and could sign an accession treaty with the country as soon as June 2027, the ‌European Commission said on Wednesday. “For ‌the first time since 2011, when the EU closed accession negotiations with Croatia, the ⁠EU ​is in ⁠a position to soon close accession negotiations with ⁠another candidate country, Montenegro,” the EU’s executive ​said in its annual enlargement policy report.

“This ⁠is testament to Montenegro’s sustained efforts ⁠to advance ​on the European path and implement the reforms needed to turn ⁠EU membership into reality,” it said, adding ⁠that “it considers ⁠that accession negotiations could realistically be closed by the end ‌of ‌2026”.