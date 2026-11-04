Singapore amends haze law to widen investigation powers
Singapore made amendments to its transboundary haze legislation on Wednesday to empower the government in its investigations into business practices that cause air pollution.
Singapore made amendments to its transboundary haze legislation on Wednesday to empower the government in its investigations into business practices that cause air pollution.
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