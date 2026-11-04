DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 4

For other diaries, please see: Political and General News

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions US Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 BISHKEK – Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari ‌on four-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov. Zardari to hold talks with Japarov and meet the speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament (Final day)

SEOUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Seoul for a bilateral summit with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung (to Nov. 4) BEIJING - At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema will pay a state visit to China (To Nov. 7)

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia will host a summit of the presidents of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks ‌taking place (To Nov. 5) TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

SEOUL - East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta visist South Korea for a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung (to Nov. 7) GRENADA - Grenadian House of Representatives Election.

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 ROME - Pope Leo departs Rome to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6-17. - 0600 GMT

GLOBAL - ⁠International Day for ​Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ⁠ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MARSEILLE - Foreign ministers of G7 countries- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and U.S. - hold meeting in Marseille. They will also be joined by counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea, Kenya, Brazil and Ukraine BRUSSELS - EU ​Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 COLOMBO - Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara ⁠Dissanayake will be presenting his third budget

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for ⁠Road ​Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, ⁠Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, ⁠including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

Switzerland – ⁠Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec. ‌12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber ‌of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the ​event.

For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx