UK seeks regulator reports on ITV-Sky tie-up by January 27, minister says

​British ​culture minister ‌Lisa Nandy said ​on Wednesday she had ‌asked the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom to provide ‌reports by January 27 ‌on Sky's proposed acquisition of ITV's broadcast channels and streaming business. Nandy ⁠said ​last ⁠month she was minded to ⁠intervene in the £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) ​deal, citing concerns about ⁠its potential impact on news plurality, ⁠Sky's ​influence over the media landscape and the availability ⁠of a broad range of programming.

($1 = ⁠0.7433 ⁠pounds)