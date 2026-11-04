UK seeks regulator reports on ITV-Sky tie-up by January 27, minister says
British culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Wednesday she had asked the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom to provide reports by January 27 on Sky's proposed acquisition of ITV's broadcast channels and streaming business. Nandy said last month she was minded to intervene in the £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) deal, citing concerns about its potential impact on news plurality, Sky's influence over the media landscape and the availability of a broad range of programming.
($1 = 0.7433 pounds)