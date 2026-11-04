Iraq's average oil exports rose in October, energy officials say

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 20:02 IST
Iraq's average oil exports rose in October, energy officials say

Iraq's crude ‌oil exports ​increased to about 3.5 million barrels ‌per day (BPD) in October, with shipments through Turkey's Ceyhan port rising to about ‌400,000 bpd, two energy officials told ‌Reuters on Wednesday, after Baghdad stepped up efforts to feed additional southern crude into ⁠the ​northern ⁠export network.

Iraq's average daily oil exports in ⁠September were 2.65 million bpd, including ​250,000 bpd shipped through Ceyhan, an oil ⁠ministry spokesperson said. The increase follows a ⁠government ​initiative launched in September to truck crude oil from southern ⁠oilfields to Kirkuk, from where it can ⁠be ⁠transported through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline for export from Ceyhan.

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