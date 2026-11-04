US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Democrats win Congress; data center stocks slide
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors bet a divided Washington after the Democrats' midterm sweep could limit sharp policy shifts, though data center-related stocks were under pressure as concerns over tighter AI regulation weighed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 997.76 points, or 1.93%, at the open to 52,784.48. The S&P 500 rose 86.51 points, or 1.14%, at the open to 7,655.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 271.36 points, or 1.07%, to 25,643.36 at the opening bell.