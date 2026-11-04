EU lawmakers back weaker 2035 car emissions target

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 20:08 IST
EU lawmakers back weaker 2035 car emissions target

A ​committee of ​the European Parliament ‌voted on ​Wednesday to weaken proposed EU car emissions ‌targets for 2035, freeing automakers from a requirement that they could only sell ‌zero-emission vehicles from that date. The agreement among ‌three mainstream party groups in the European Parliament sets a target of an 87.5% ⁠cut ​for ⁠cars, with a 7.5% top-up from production using ⁠low-carbon steel made in the European Union.

After ​the committee votes on Wednesday, the ⁠full EU assembly is due to vote ⁠on ​the auto package in December. This will establish the parliament's position ⁠for subsequent negotiations with the Council, the ⁠grouping ⁠of EU governments, which is still deliberating on the issue.

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