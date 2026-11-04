EU lawmakers back weaker 2035 car emissions target
A committee of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday to weaken proposed EU car emissions targets for 2035, freeing automakers from a requirement that they could only sell zero-emission vehicles from that date. The agreement among three mainstream party groups in the European Parliament sets a target of an 87.5% cut for cars, with a 7.5% top-up from production using low-carbon steel made in the European Union.
After the committee votes on Wednesday, the full EU assembly is due to vote on the auto package in December. This will establish the parliament's position for subsequent negotiations with the Council, the grouping of EU governments, which is still deliberating on the issue.