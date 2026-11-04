Three injured in violence at Athens university campus

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 20:09 IST
Three injured in violence at Athens university campus

A group ​of people, some ​wearing helmets, attacked ‌a student ​assembly at the University of Athens campus on Wednesday, ‌injuring three people, Greece's medical emergency service and the semi-state Athens News Agency said. The three ‌were treated at an Athens hospital ‌for injuries which were not critical, the emergency service said.

Police were investigating the incident. It was ⁠not immediately ​clear who ⁠carried out the attack or why. No arrests were ⁠immediately reported. The Greek Education Ministry condemned the ​violence, saying it "insulted the academic community and ⁠undermined freedom of expression."

Thousands of students and teachers took ⁠to ​the streets across Greece last month, demanding higher state funding for education, better ⁠facilities and less-crowded classrooms, echoing protesters in other European ⁠countries. ⁠Student groups have planned further demonstrations this month.

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